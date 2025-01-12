A Department of Justice grant for an X-ray machine and urgent repairs funding for the Department of Aging were just some of the budget amendments the Sampson County Board of Commissioners approved for fiscal 2024-25 during a meeting Monday night.

The Sheriff’s Department received a federal Department of Justice grant of $220,000. for the purchase of the X-ray scanner, Tek84. Inmates will go through this before being booked into the jail.

“It’s similar to what you would see in an airport,” Capt. Marcus Smith explained. “If there’s any hidden contraband on a person, it will be detected, something that otherwise might go unnoticed. It will certainly provide safety to both the officers and inmates in the jail.”

The Sheriff’s Department was notified in May that they would receive the funding. They should expect to have the equipment within the next few weeks.

The Department of Aging received an Urgent Repairs Program grant, which is a reimbursement for expenditures. This grant helps to cover needs for the elderly who have dire home repairs that could potentially harm, or kill someone, such as a sagging floor, or roof damage.

“We apply for it every year and it works on an 18-month basis, explained Dana Hall, director of Aging for Sampson County. “It’s reimbursement for work that has been done — money coming from the N.C. Housing Authority. The one we just finished up was 23 and we’re starting 24 now, and applied for 26 through the state.”

The grant allows up to 18 months to get the work completed, which the county’s Department of Aging does quarterly, reporting on the updates of current repair projects, and the grant pays out in quarterly payments.

The way the grant works is that the county pays for it, and then is reimbursed.

“They (N.C. Housing Finance Agency) has increased the amount available over the past couple of years,” noted Hall. “Going into the ‘24 grant we got $132,000 and we will do about 11 jobs with that money,” she said.

Hall said the grants were named after the year the grant begins across the 18-month period, but now that has changed.

“The numbers of the grants, such as 23 and 24, used to stand for the year the grant began, which runs from July 14 of 2023 to to December 2024. Hall clarified. “Now, instead of the beginning year date marked it is the completion date which is why the next one is 26 instead of 25. There isn’t a grant 25.”

Hall noted they do smaller repair jobs, too, such as handrails in homes, ramps or widening of door frames for a wheel chair to pass through.

‘It’s tough because the need is so great but more money is needed, so it’s a double-edged sword, but it such a rewording service.” she said.

The animal shelter also received a $15,000 increase from the county’s contingency fund, and $2,375 from donations.

“This was a first year with having a vet, so we weren’t sure about the total cost of supplies ahead of time, I’ve never had to buy those supplies, so it was needed just to cover our cost,” said Anna Ellis, director of the animal shelter.

Soil and Water Conservation received a fund balance increase appropriated by the state for $4,059 to be used for department office supplies.

In a Dec. 17, 2024 email from former Finance Officer David Clack to Melissa Burton, now current finance officer, it stated that the soil and conservation funds will be used to “purchase four desk chairs, six guest chairs, and eight conference room chairs.”

The Library received $32,031 in a state base grant for department supplies, including equipment, new books, and contracted services.