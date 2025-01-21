Harrells Christian Academy crowned Camryn Fussell Miss Crusader during half-time of the varsity boys’ basketball game on Jan. 16.

Fussell is the daughter of Leah and Jonathan Fussell of Wallace. This esteemed title, voted on by the entire Upper School, is reserved for one HCA senior who is both a spirited campaigner and loyal supporter of Harrells Christian Academy. Also selected was a queen’s court that included Chloe Bowles, Christina Barnhill, Ella Campbell, Riley Cannon, Savannah Grady, Camryn Fussell, Mabel Parker, Katie Whitman, Olivia Matthews, Regan Cannon, Rebekah Bryan, Lexi Bass, and Izzy Bradshaw.