State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) members, through the member-funded SECU Foundation, presented $5,000 scholarships to Olivia Faith McLamb and Blake Edward Williams, for attendance to Sampson Community College.

SECU Foundation established the two-year scholarship program in 2004 to help North Carolina students achieve academic success through the community college system. Based on the Credit Union philosophy of “People Helping People,” these scholarships recognize the recipient’s leadership, character and integrity, community involvement, and scholastic achievement. Scholarship funds will be applied to tuition and other expenses associated with their community college education over four consecutive semesters.

State Employees’ Credit Union’s local Advisory Board member Brian Allen comments, “My fellow SECU members and I remain dedicated to helping North Carolina students succeed in their pursuit of higher education through our state’s outstanding community college system. SECU Foundation’s ‘People Helping People’ Scholarship program will help open the door for these deserving individuals as they seek to discover their passions and challenge themselves to make a difference in the lives of others. As a representative of SECU’s membership, it gives me great pleasure to award these scholarships to Olivia Faith McLamb and Blake Edward Williams.”

Annually, SECU members provide two $5,000 “People Helping People” Scholarships to each of the 58 community colleges in North Carolina through the SECU Foundation scholarship program. To date, over $8 million has been awarded to help the State’s community college students further their education.

Pictured are Olivia Faith McLamb, Sampson Community College President Dr. Bill Starling, Blake Edward Williams, and Advisory Board member Brian Allen.