Clinton Kiwanis 62nd annual ‘Pancake & Sausage Feast’ will take place in the cafeteria of Sunset Avenue School on Feb. 28 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and on Feb. 29 from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. Here, Bill Scott, senior VP at First Citizens Bank, accepts a $1,900 check from Rhonda Campbell, sustainability manager for Smithfield. It will provide support for the upcoming Kiwanis fundraiser. There will be an eat in or take out option.

