Open houses slated across Sampson

Faith Williams, right, said that she was ready to go back to school. Her mother, Adrianna Lee, came in support and is excited since she will be able to engage more this year.

Sydney Blue, left, and her mom, Victoria Robinson, signed in for registration with the Sampson Early College.

Students lined up to get their schedules Thursday night.

Michelle Williams, the school nurse, was distributing socks to students and talking to them about getting the COVID vaccine.

This is the freshman class starting this fall.

Students can take classes in the computer labs.

CLINTON — Excitement and trepidation were mixed for students at the Sampson Early College orientation last week.

Wednesday night was for freshman, with the rest coming in on Thursday.

“I’m looking forward to graduating and prom,” said Callie-Eve Autry, a senior this year. “This is my third year, and I am an early graduated student.”

Autry said that she’s looking forward to her college classes, as well as just getting back into the routine of the new year.

“This semester I am taking a psychology course which I am really excited about,” Autry said. “I’m taking an English course and for my other course I am taking an Introduction to Communications.”

This year is also a marked year for her — she’s going to graduate at the age of 16, and she isn’t sure yet what she wants to do.

“I’m looking forward to seeing everybody that I didn’t get to see last year,” said Faith Williams, an eleventh grader.

Her challenge this year will be something that a good amount of students have struggled with in the last few years, online classes.

“I’m very open minded to different things,” Autry said, adding that she is mostly interested in psychology, history and anthropology.

“I don’t know that I am looking forward to this being her senior year,” said her mother, Sheila Byrd.

Their plan is for Autry to stay around for a year or so afterwards, and take a few classes online at the college where she will be going to in person later.

“It’s really been a struggle,” Williams said. “I’m going to try to do all the online classes, all the in-school, that I can.”

Right now those in certain online classes are meeting up in a computer lab, where they can work on their materials. Schedules are also proving to be a little strange this year, as students didn’t get their physical education requirements in like they usually do due to virtual school. So some of those classes are having to be made up this year, but many have already finished their health classes.

Her mom, Adrianna Lee, said that she doesn’t know what she is looking forward to yet.

“I don’t really know. Last year at this time I was working full time. This year I am not, so I have more opportunity to be able to help out when the need arises.”

Last year she wasn’t able to do that, being an essential worker, working in retail at a rapid pace.

“I’m looking forward to normalization,” said Victoria Robinson. “For things to get back to to normal.”

Robinson said that she’s been worried about kids with mental issues in all of this, dealing with depression and the isolation that COVID brings.

“We have had a very difficult time, especially with online,” said Robinson.

Sydney Blue, Robinson’s daughter, said she was eager to get her education as soon as she can.

Blue said she wasn’t sure about her future plans, but that she was interested in being a zoologist or an architect.

Williams said her other worry is on the mind of both students and parents — the potential for a COVID outbreak.

“That would be the biggest worry, having to go back virtual.”

Reach Emily M. Williams at 910-590-9488. Follow her on Twitter at @NCNewsWriter. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.