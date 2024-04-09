With Sampson roots, academy boasts 7,000 grads across NC

Employees from Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy were recognized for their many years of service. The honorees are Mary Holmes, 15 years; Vickie Jackson, 15 years, Ralph Leach, 15 years; Denah Newman, 15 years; Sarah Faircloth, 16 years; Mark Myers, 15 years; Carmen Becton, 17 years; Larry Johnson, 18 years; Wayne Kraft, 18 years; Earl Spell, 18 years; Dwight Robinson, 19 years; Ricky Watkins, 21 years; Mark Ladson, 22 years; Monte Forte, 25 years; and Angela Bethune, 29 years.

Col. (Ret.) Edward W. Timmons, state director, center, along with Ronnie D. McNeill, director of the Salemburg campus; and CSM (Ret.) Monte R. Forte, deputy director of Salemburg.

SALEMBURG —Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy officially opened its doors in 1994 in the Keener community and, over the next three decades, established its focal point in Salemburg and expanded to New London in 2015, graduating some 7,000 cadets across the state in the process from both campuses.

Whether dropouts or not progressing in traditional high school, many at-risk 16- to 18-year-olds have been afforded the opportunity at a second chance since the academy opened its doors in Sampson three decades ago. The academy has sought to empower those young people to embrace responsibility and positive behavior, to seek personal achievement and improvement.

Under dedicated leadership, the academy has strived to instill self-confidence, cultivate ambition and brought about renewed determination in its pupils.

The quasi-military institute, sponsored by the National Guard, boasts a six-time national award-winning program. It celebrated 30 years of excellence during a special program held March 28.

Over the last 30 years, Tarheel has advanced to a multi-tiered academy to meet the needs of North Carolina youth by offering various educational programs for motivated cadets, including: a High School Equivalency program, High School Diploma program, credit recovery program, Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics certificates, and Geographical Information System certificates — all to help students earn or make up lost credits to return to high school and college classes and explore other career options after graduation.

The 22-week resident program in which they voluntarily engage has as its mission to guide them in the right direction so they might get a high school diploma and enroll in college, join the military or start off on a specific career path. Over the past three decades, many have done just that.

The National Guard Youth ChalleNGe Program was established nationally in 1993 and came to North Carolina the very next year — right in the heart of Sampson, at the old Halls-Piney Grove School in Keener.

Since that time, more than 6,976 cadets representing 100 of the state’s 100 counties have graduated from the program: 4,366 High School Equivalencies, 693 High School Diplomas, and 17 Credits Recovery. There are 8,045 trained volunteer mentors, approximately 450 have enlisted in the Armed Forces and National Guard, and over 54% have enrolled in college or trade school.

The academy saw success early on, and the growth was evident.

The Salemburg campus opened in 2000 due to the growth the academy was experiencing. Tarheel was making its mark, first on the lives of the young people who entered it doors and then on the lives of the people in this county.

During this week’s ceremony, CSM (Retired) Monte Forte, deputy director of the Salemburg campus, spoke about the history and North Carolina being one of the first states to have a ChalleNGe program.

After the Salemburg campus was established in 2000 for more space, a second location opened in 2015 at New London.

Ronnie McNeill, director of Salemburg, spoke about Class 62 becoming a part of Tarheel ChalleNGe Academy’s history and how so many before them have successfully become productive citizens.

“We owe a great debt of gratitude to the pioneers who had the vision and the foresight to place priority on the future success of North Carolina’s youth,” McNeill said regarding the thousands of former cadets who are now productive citizens.

Sponsored by the National Guard, the program was established in 1993 to help improve the lives of young men and women between the ages of 16 and 18. The program is operated in 28 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C. Salemburg and New London are the only two sites in North Carolina.

After a video presentation showing the success, McNeill provided more encouragement to young cadets in attendance. He talked about the accomplishments of former cadets with various occupations in law enforcement and the business sector. While facing the cadets, Director McNeill expressed how they can have successful lives too.

“Someone told you that you couldn’t — that’s 30 years of you can,” McNeill said while referring to the video.

After the cake-cutting ceremony, Col. (Retired) Edward W. Timmons Sr., state director, recognized employees for their many years of service and dedication. They were contract employees before they received benefits as state employees.

“To execute this difficult job, it’s a labor of love,” Timmons said. “It takes unique character, personality and passion.”

Timmons said the Tarheel ChalleNGe program is a lifesaver and believes cadets will be part of the next great generation, especially since the program helps to develop the character of at-risk youth.

“But you have to care and plant the seeds to prepare our next greatest generation for their time,” Timmons said. “We do our small part by continuing to reinforce the standard, the education, the discipline, and the seeds for them to continue to dream, believe and achieve.”