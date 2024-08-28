There was no shortage of smiles from both camp-goers and police staff during a bowling outing.

A group shot taken at The Rink with all the participating officers and the camp attendees.

A surprise visit from the K9 Unit was the biggest hit throughout the camp’s activities.

This shirt was worn during the camp, one that proudly displays the event’s purpose.

Looking to bridge the gap and build a stronger connection with the youth of Sampson County, the Clinton Police Department recently hosted its largest-ever Clinton Police Club Summer Camp.

“Our community had the privilege of hosting a highly successful police camp aimed at fostering stronger relationships between law enforcement and the public,” said Police Chief Anthony Davis.

The three-day camp took 18 attendees across the county where they got to participate in a combination of educational and fun activities while learning about the insight into the lives of law enforcement.

“The camp provided invaluable opportunities to interact with officers, learn about various aspects of policing and gain insights into the the challenges and responsibilities of law enforcement,” Davis said.

Among those activities were workshops on drug and DWI (driving while impaired) prevention, demonstrations of police techniques, discussions on reporting school issues and the list goes on. A big highlight Davis mentioned that was a favorite of the campers was the surprise visit from one of the dogs within the K9 Unit.

Attendees even got the opportunity to engage in not only dialogue with officers but were able to enjoy some fishing, bowling and roller skating.

“We are proud that the camp was met with enthusiastic participation and positive feedback from all involved,” Davis said. “The collaborative spirit demonstrated throughout the event underscored our shared commitment to creating a safer and more connected community with our youth.”

Davis also noted that it was support from the community and his staff that made the camp a reality for another year.

“We extend our gratitude to all the officers and sponsors who contributed to the success of the camp,” Davis said. “Their dedication and engagement were instrumental in making the event a meaningful experience for everyone.

“We look forward to continuing these efforts and building upon the strong relationships established during this year’s camp. Together, we will continue working to build strong and impactful relationships that will assist in safeguarding our community.”

