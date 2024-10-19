Sampson-Clinton Rotary’s annual Shrimp Fest fundraiser draws a crowd

The Rev. Clay Carter, president of the Clinton-Sampson Rotary, works diligently with Dr. Bill Carr and his wife Nancy, both Rotarians, in the Sunset Avenue kitchen, preparing shrimp for the event.

Terry Shipp and Belinda Robinson chow down on their Rotary shrimp meal, which included corn, green beans and hushpuppies.

Shrimp, green beans, corn-on-the-cob, and warm hush puppies were the talk of the town Thursday night at Sunset Avenue Elementary’s cafeteria where the Clinton-Sampson Rotary Club was holding its 18th annual Shrimp Fest.

There was also a drive-thru option where a line of Rotary supporters — and apparent shrimp eaters — lined up to have their food brought to them curbside without ever having to leave their cars, a fact that was causing a bit of a traffic jam on Kerr Street for about an hour.

Dr. Ted Thomas, a retired dentist in Clinton and a Rotarian, has been a member of noon-day club for about four years. He was on the car line pick-up duty during the event, taking to-go bags of shrimp and plates piled with steaming hot or ice-cold boiled shrimp and assorted side items to people waiting in their vehicles.

“It’s good just to serve the community,” Thomas said. “And the money goes back into this community, which really makes it worthwhile,” he added.

Back in the cafeteria kitchen, other Rotarians were seasoning the shrimp, and placing items on the line to serve to folks crowding inside for their first, and sometimes second, helping of shrimp and fixings, all while listening to a DJ spinning ’70s and ’80s music or watching Cartoon Jordan draw caricatures of kids and families huddled together and all smiles for the artist. Other kids were munching on hot dogs, free food fare Rotarians offered to those under the age of 12, or grabbing one of several desserts offered up for those with a sweet tooth.

Behind the scenes, Rotarians were all smiles, even as they worked, happy to be offering a great night of fellowship, a night that also brings in funds for several projects the club undertakes each year.

“We’ve been doing this (Shrimp Fest) every year for years,” said the Rev. Clay Carter, Clinton-Sampson Rotary President and Rowan Baptist Church minister, as he prepped the shrimp.

“The monies we raise from this goes to the community, but we do some international projects, too. What we’re really into assisting with is wheelchair ramps that help people get in and out of their houses. It’s a great way to build fellowship with our fellow Rotarians, working together; we laugh, we have a fun time while doing a good thing.”

The event sold about 200 tickets and saw the likes of school superintendents, a police chief, the local newspaper publisher, the city’s fire chief, doctors, lawyers, educators, farmers, retirees, and people from all walks of life, pitch in to serve Sampsonians a meal.

“The money we raise goes back into the community, so it’s good to see people get involved and the support from the community,” said Clinton Police Chief Anthony Davis.

Music was provided by Mark DeLap, who played the keyboard and sang a variety of melodies.

Terry Shipp and Belinda Robinson bought two tickets, sitting down in the cafeteria to enjoy their shrimp and assorted side items.

“It’s very good,” said Robinson.

Rotary volunteers did everything from meal prepping, cooking, serving the community that showed up to support Rotary, and the clean-up after.