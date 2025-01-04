It must have been a pretty good radio commercial, because it caught my attention. The commercial stated that with all the changes that have gone on politically, the economic outlook for 2025 looks good. Then the announcer asks the question, “Do you want to thrive or just survive in 2025?” (Of course, the advertisement was for a loan company, so I wouldn’t get too excited about their economic forecasts.)

Do you want to thrive or just survive in 2025? The answer is easy. Of course, we want to thrive, make 2025 a year of advancement, and not a year of just hanging on. The answer may be easy, but how to achieve it is different. (Hint: Contrary to what that radio commercial guy says, taking out a high interest loan may not be the way.)

Then how can you thrive in 2025? You probably already know the answer. Discipline, setting goals, and having a plan are among the concepts that we all know that are necessary to have a successful 2025. But it all comes down to actually doing it.

Look, I’m no expert on the subject, and I have a track record of some just surviving years to prove it. And the truth is, sometimes just surviving and getting through a year is a major accomplishment. Thrive is defined as “to grow strong and vigorously.” It’s interesting that, for me, some of the periods I’ve grown most, personally and spiritually, were during those surviving times. I suppose I was thriving and surviving at the same time.

So how will we thrive or survive in 2025?

One of the great Christian writers was Oswald Chambers. His devotional book, “My Utmost for His Highest,” is considered a classic of Christian literature. The book has given inspiration and guidance to thousands since its publication in 1935. President George Bush said he read devotions from the book daily while he was in office. Chambers was a Bible school professor and lecturer. The daily devotions were actually gathered and compiled from lecture notes and letters by his wife, after his death.

Born in Scotland, Chambers traveled to the United States and to Japan teaching in Bible schools in 1906 and 1907. He then became principal and main teacher of the Bible Training College in London, England, for four years. His amazing life journey came to completion when he became a chaplain for British soldiers during World War I in Egypt. There he died from complications following an emergency appendectomy in 1917 at the age of forty-three. Chambers was asked once during his travels what he planned to do next. His response was simple and to the point. “Trust God and do the next thing,” Chambers replied.

Looks like 2025 could be a very interesting year. Who knows what will happen? I’m reminded of what a Trump voter told me while I was working at the election polls in 2016 before President Trump won the first time. Describing what could happen with a Trump victory, he said, “It could be good. But it could be bad. But, one thing for sure, it won’t be the same.” I have a feeling he could have been describing what we could be heading toward in 2025, just as well.

So what are we to do while heading into 2025? As Oswald Chambers said, “Trust God and do the next thing.” Whatever that next thing is. Then after that, trust God and do the next thing again. Maybe that’s a discipline, plan, and goal we should have for the coming year. If we continue doing that all through the year, we can truly thrive in 2025.