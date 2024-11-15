Clinton’s Camden Parker, No. 3, intercepts a pass early in the first half, and quickly sends the ball to the offensive end.

The Dark Horses took to the field Tuesday, with purpose and precision, fully aware of the high stakes in the second-round playoff game against the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics: Durham Unicorns. The Horses prevailed with a 3-0 win in front of their hometown crowd.

Within the opening minutes, Clinton’s cohesive play was evident as Camden Parker, Ryan Freeman, and David Paz formed a solid front, orchestrating passes and holding off NCSSM’s advances.

Just under 10 minutes in, Holden Spell seized an early opportunity, driving a powerful shot into the net to give Clinton a 1-0 lead. With that momentum, the Dark Horses found their rhythm. Paz and Griffin Williams held firm in the backfield, providing essential protection for Clinton’s goalie, Garrison Hill. Paz, playing with versatility, also ventured forward, applying offensive pressure with shots on goal that tested NCSSM’s defense.

The midfield was a hive of activity, with Brandt Sumner, Oskar Adasiak, and Seavy Jordan skillfully maneuvering the ball. Their coordination allowed Freeman an open shot opportunity, though the Unicorns’ defense managed to deflect it. Williams stepped up again, delivering a precise throw-in that kept NCSSM on the defensive. Sumner, Jordan, and JJ Najera continued to push forward, creating scoring chances that kept the Dark Horses’ offense in command.

Maintaining control along the sidelines, Freeman, Williams, Jordan, and Parker moved the ball fluidly, driving Clinton’s offensive pressure. Najera managed to find the net a few minutes later, but the goal was disallowed, momentarily halting Clinton’s celebration. Unfazed, Parker executed a forceful throw-in, and he and Jordan pursued the ball with aggression, intensifying Clinton’s attack.

Throughout the first half, Jordan and Najera played with high energy, probing for weaknesses in NCSSM’s defense. Spell added another close shot that just grazed the goal, while he, Sumner, and Freeman continued to dominate the midfield, circulating the ball with finesse. Najera showcased his technical skill, weaving past defenders, while Jordan and Chris Zelaya teamed up from the side to create another scoring chance that ultimately went out of bounds.

NCSSM’s defense relied on consistently kicking the ball out to fend off Clinton’s pressure. Spell managed a solo attempt that soared just high, but despite the Unicorns’ efforts, Clinton maintained their 1-0 advantage. Spell stayed near the ball, strategically pacing himself as NCSSM tried to reorganize. Williams, handling a difficult 3-on-1 situation, maintained control, holding possession even under intense pressure. Spell, Sumner, and Williams kept pushing for a second goal, with Sumner delivering a powerful shot that was blocked by NCSSM’s goalie. Adasiak contributed some valuable drives toward the goal, adding further pressure.

Clinton’s defense held strong, with Hill blocking NCSSM’s few attempts. Spell came close yet again, but his shot was deflected by an opponent, and James Sinclair attempted a high shot that narrowly missed the mark. Back on defense, Sinclair played a crucial role in Clinton’s backfield. Spell, JJ, and Williams worked together to set up Sumner, but the Unicorn defense stood firm. As the first half drew to a close, Williams continued to show control, and the Dark Horses headed into halftime with their 1-0 lead intact.

In the second half, Clinton’s defense took the spotlight, with Cullen Brewer, Adasiak, and Sinclair working in tandem to guard the goal. Freeman, Najera, and Paz kept the ball moving through midfield as NCSSM increased their pressure, forcing the Dark Horses to respond. Paz and Zelaya made a combined effort to advance the ball, bringing it close to NCSSM’s goal. Meanwhile, Brewer and JJ maintained control in the midfield, keeping Clinton’s tempo steady.

Near the goal, Williams, Paz, and Brewer coordinated their play, pressing forward with strategic passes. Adasiak slowed down the pace midway through the half, using careful possession to run down the clock. Sinclair demonstrated tenacity, cutting off the Unicorns’ scoring efforts with timely tackles. Brewer and Spell covered the field quickly, with Brewer executing a solid throw-in. Just under five minutes later, Spell found his mark again, scoring to bring Clinton up 2-0.

In the final stretch, Spell, Najera, and Nelson Guerrero pushed forward with unified determination. Though NCSSM’s defense held firm, Guerrero thrilled the crowd with a near miss that sent a ripple of excitement through Clinton’s fans. Clinton then shifted their focus back to defense as the Unicorns made a late push. Paz, Guerrero, and Najera anchored the defensive front, blocking NCSSM’s attempts and preserving the lead.

In the game’s closing moments, Spell passed the ball to Williams, who scored Clinton’s third goal to the eruption of applause from the Dark Horses’ fans. Hill then made a key save, ensuring a clean sheet. The team’s cohesion remained evident as Mason Stewart, Sumner, and Sady Valladares kept the energy high, looking for any last-minute scoring opportunities.

With a final score of 3-0, Clinton celebrated their playoff victory, having delivered a performance that demonstrated their skill, strategy, and teamwork.