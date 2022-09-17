Wildcats riding three-match streak

The Hobbton soccer team shut out the Princeton Bulldogs, for the second time, on the soccer pitch Wednesday afternoon. The Wildcats walked away with win, 5-0.

The Wildcats got two goals in the first half and added three more in the second half. Scoring for the Wildcats were Matthew Jurado, Henry Garcia, and Mario Galeano with one goal each. Junior Diaz led the team in scoring, putting the ball in the net twice. This win brings Hobbton back to even on the season at 4-4

“We are coming off a few wins now in a row which is a good thing going into conference next week” commented Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs. “We still are not a finished project but we are making steps to get to where we want to be come playoff time.”

The Wildcats will travel to Rosewood hoping to add another win to their current streak on Monday. Following that Hobbton is set to host Neuse Charter Wednesday. The match begins at 6 p.m.

