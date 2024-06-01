We have been submitting articles for print in the Sampson Independent Newspaper for a little over 14 years. Though we may have missed recording one or two over the years, this article is number 743. I say this to point out that out of all those articles, no article has raised as many objections to what we have made every effort to support with scriptural evidence of its validity as the article “Baptism, a condition for salvation” that was published in October 2019. In every opposition received, there was a single error that appeared in all. They all failed in one way or another to keep baptism where the Lord put it. Thus, we wish to see if we can do a better job of showing just where baptism stands in God’s scheme for the salvation of man.

First, just to clarify just what baptism we are talking about, we are talking about baptism in water that was taught and practiced by the apostles, beginning with the first Pentecost following the resurrection of Christ (Acts 2). We are not talking about Holy Spirit baptism which was administered by Jesus or John’s baptism which was to prepare Jews for the coming of Lord.

Just this week an email was received in which the writer set out to show there were many examples of people saved in the New Testament that were not baptized. This is really one of the first ways in which many fail to keep baptism where the Lord put it. Baptism in a part of Christianity, not Judaism. The gospel accounts are the accounts of the life and death of Jesus Christ. They are for the purpose of providing proof that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God and that believing we can have life though His name (John 20:30-31). Jesus lived and died a Jew. One of the first arguments many make for salvation without being baptized is that of the thief on the cross found in Luke, chapter 23. Jesu told that thief “Verily I say unto thee, To day shalt thou be with me in paradise” (Luke 23:43). As far as we know, this thief was never baptized. But, baptism was right where the Lord put it, still future from when this thief died on one of the crosses of Calvary. He was not living under the command to be baptized into Christ for the remission of his sins (Acts 2:38) because he died nearly two months earlier. There are many other examples where Jesus forgave sins, pronounced people as being saved and other terms indicating salvation but yet without baptism, but they did not live under the new law.

A second way many fail to keep baptism where the Lord put it, is seen in the purpose of the action of baptism. So many call it a work and thus one is being saved by work if baptism is required. Actually, in reality, baptism is further from being a work, than any other of the commands required for salvation. Belief is something one has to do. Repentance is something one has to do. Confession is something one has to do. Baptism is submissive, something one has to let someone do to them. Baptism is more of a test of faith. Many times it is brought up that Abraham was justified by his faith without the works of the law. Paul spoke of that saying, “For if Abraham were justified by works, he hath whereof to glory, but not before God. For what saith the scripture? Abraham believed God, and it was counted unto him for righteousness” (Rom. 4:2-3). Abraham’s faith was put to the test when God commanded him to kill his son. God stopped him at the last minute and said, “…for now I know that thou fearest God, seeing thou hast not withheld thy son, thine only son from me” (Gen. 22:12). Later, James wrote, “Was not Abraham our father justified by works, when he had offered Isaac his son upon the altar? Seest thou how faith wrought with his works, and by works was faith made perfect? And the scripture was fulfilled which saith, Abraham believed God, and it was imputed unto him for righteousness: and he was called the Friend of God” (James 2:21-23).

Often people note that water cannot wash away sin, and that within itself is true. However, if God says that by being baptized in water, one’s sins are washed away, then they will be if one has enough faith in God to obey His command. Peter said on Pentecost, “…Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins…” (Acts 2:38). Paul was told to “…arise and be baptized, and wash away thy sins, calling on the name of the Lord” (Acts 22:16). And, Peter stated, “The like figure whereunto even baptism doth also now save us (not the putting away of the filth of the flesh, but the answer of a good conscience toward God,) by the resurrection of Jesus Christ” (I Pet. 3:21). God put baptism between faith and salvation (Mark 16:16). Let us leave that test of faith where God put it.

