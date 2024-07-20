Recently, I studied the book of Leviticus. I felt God’s wrath as He sent fire to consume the lives of two of Aaron’s oldest sons. I felt sadness for Aaron and his remaining sons and sorrow for Moses and the other kin. The Scripture makes it quite clear we must pay homage to what superficially looks like “small stuff” in our means of worship today. We are reminded of this by the author of Hebrews.

“Wherefore we receiving a kingdom which cannot be moved, let us have grace, whereby we may serve God acceptable with reverence and godly fear: for our God is a consuming fire.” Hebrews 12:28-29 KJV.

We who believe in Christ should be grateful for a Kingdom that cannot be moved (upset), shaken, or changed (altered). Important to note is that the distinctive Christian state is to have grace and that we have not fallen from grace. That is our encouragement to be thankful to God and to serve Him in an acceptable manner, i.e., Biblical worship. Worship that shows reverence and respect outwardly and includes an inward form of faith and grace.

At the risk of stepping on the toes of well-meaning folks, I beg the question, “Is more emphasis put on what man will get out of a service of worship than on what God will get out of it?” It seems the goal is to grow numbers, not necessarily disciples. Surveys ask people, “What would you like to see in a church service? What would attract you to a church?” And other questions similar to these. How utterly preposterous! We must be sensitive to God in worship, not man.

Jesus told the Samaritan woman, “But the hour cometh, and now is when the true worshippers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth: for the Father seeketh such to worship him. God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.” John 4:23-24 KJV.

“God Is a Spirit” means he is not a physical being but omnipresent and can be worshiped anywhere, indeed not contained in a building. It is not where we worship that counts but how we worship. Do we go to “that building (church) on an established day at an established time by rote? Is our worship genuine and authentic? Do we ask for the Holy Spirit to help us worship? Or is our attendance merely a social event?

God desires us to worship, and He deserves to be worshipped Biblically. Exodus 34:14, KJV says, “For thou shalt worship no other god: for the Lord, whose name is Jealous, is a jealous God.” When we don’t worship God truthfully, in all sincerity, it is all for naught. It is a useless “religion” and does nothing to glorify God. Worship should be toward God and for God to be seen by God and not by people.

How we worship should be deeply personal, just as is our relationship with God. Joyfully singing to God is a great way to worship. I don’t mean being entertained by others from the “stage,” which has taken the place of the pulpit. Talking to God through prayer is a beautiful way to show Him devotion. Read and study His word – no better way to worship. Understanding the Scriptures helps us discern God’s will for our lives.

We must worship in Spirit and truth. True worship involves a genuine heart connection with God, guided by the truth of His Word. There is nothing or no one to worship except God alone. It should be directed solely toward God, recognizing His supremacy. Romans 12:1 NIV says this: “Therefore, I urge you, brothers, in view of God’s mercy, to offer your bodies as living sacrifices, holy and pleasing to God – this is your spiritual act of worship.”

Our entire lives – body, mind, and spirit – are to be devoted to God as an act of worship. And, we must worship with reverence and awe – marked by profound respect and a sense of God’s majesty. Worship extends beyond rituals. It encompasses our daily lives, attitudes, and actions. By reading and studying God’s Word, we understand that this has become our way of life and includes all activities of daily living.

“Therefore, I urge you, brothers, in view of God’s mercy, to offer your bodies as living sacrifices, holy and pleasing to God – this is your spiritual act of worship. Do not conform any longer to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is – his good, pleasing, and perfect will.” Romans 12:1-2 NIV.

Avoiding most worldly customs and still being proud, covetous, selfish, stubborn, and arrogant is possible. Be transformed by renewing our minds – our refusal to conform to this world’s values must go deeper than our level of behavior and customs – it must be firmly planted in our minds. We are transformed when the Holy Spirit renews, reeducates, and redirects our minds.

“Those who live according to the sinful nature have their minds set on what that nature desires, but those who live in accordance with the Spirit have their minds set on what the Spirit desires.” Romans 8:5 NIV.

Patricia Watson Throckmorton was born in Sampson County and lived in the Waycross/Taylors Bridge areas for many years. She is a retired registered nurse and a published author of two books.