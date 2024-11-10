The map of Sampson Community college shows, in red highlight, where the new activity center will be located, with the North-Kitchin construction across campus noted with yellow arrows.

Construction on a new 12,000-square-foot activity center is underway at Sampson Community College, yet another expansion of the college campus’ footprint, showing, SCC officials say, the growth taking place.

The new building , at a projected cost of $5.3 million, will connect to the current activity center, and will be ready for use by next fall.

This new facility will provide space for a plethora of campus activities and instruction, explained SCC President Dr. Bill Starling. “It will be a place where student activities and classroom instruction related to physical education can be held. It can hold a basketball game, but without seating, or perhaps pickle ball.”

Starling said the funding for the new activities building was made possible by federal assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development’s Community Facilities Grant, along with state support from the NC Connect Bond. Starling noted that the total cost for the project will be $5,300,000.

While the activity center will be new to campus, the plan for the building has been in the works for the better part of two decades. It just now has become a reality, Starling said.

“This is something that we’ve wanted for the better part of 20 years,” the SCC president noted. “We had it planned a couple of times, but due to budgeting and design at the time, we weren’t able to make it happen; but I’m excited to say now it is happening.”

Due to ongoing construction that began in August on the addition of the North-Kitichin connector building, portions of the loop road on East Campus, as well as certain parking spaces behind the activity center, are temporarily closed until the fall. The new activity center will be located in the space between the two parking areas on each side of the existing facility, across the road from the Sampson East Park Walking Trail and Recreation area.

“It’s going to be a bit of a hassle with that back area closed, but we really don’t mind. It’s worth it in the long run,” Starling noted. “It’ll be adjacent to the current activities building on the east side. Currently, there is a lot of construction going on, and the back part of the road is not accessible. It’ll be that way until the fall, but it’s worth it because we’re really excited about the expansions happening at the college” he said

Access to remaining parking in this area will continue via the Airport Road entrance. Parking for faculty and staff in the north parking lot and adjacent to the Technology Building should remain unaffected.

Starling further explained that some of the larger trees over on the east side of campus had to be removed for the project, but it was ultimately the most beneficial decision for the betterment of the campus to serve students.

Starling said the contractors for the construction, Daniels & Daniels Construction, are anticipating the new facility will be open for students for the fall 2025 semester.

Editor Chuck Thompson contributed to this article.