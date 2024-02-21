Students from across Sampson share patriotic essays

This was during Mallory Grace Edwards’ time at the podium where she read the essay that earned her first place in the Patriots of the American Revolution DAR High School Essay Contest.

Mintz Christian Academy’s Mallory Grace Edwards receives her pins and certificates from Richard Clinton Chapter Regent, Penny Lockerman. These were for her first place earning at each level of the Patriots of the American Revolution DAR High School Essay Contest.

These are the essay participants and school representatives for this years Good Citizens and Patriots of the American Revolution Essay Contests Presentation. Pictured, from left, are: Mia Paz Martinez, Isis Mariel Ruiz Nunez, Sara Kate Honeycutt, Anna Cashwell, Olivia Catherine Williams, Sabrina Batts and Veronica Valdez Gonzalez. Not pictured is Ellie Rose Mireles.

To show patriotism while also highlighting the writing talents of students around Sampson County, the Daughters of American Revolution (DAR) recently honored those same students by hosting the Good Citizens and Patriots of the American Revolution Essay Contest Presentation.

Students, teachers, parents and loved ones gathered in the Sampson County Auditorium with Richard Clinton Chapter Regent Penny Lockermanfor the contest. While the room wasn’t full to capacity, there were no shortages of smiles and proud faces as all attentively listened in to each student’s essay reading — one that contained their ideals of what each valued as merits for good citizenship.

The contest is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. That as its focus, the award aims to recognize and reward contest entrants who possess those qualities of good citizenship. The DAR listed some of those traits are dependability, service, leadership and, naturally patriotism, in each individual’s home, school and community.

Participants for the contest covered the entire county as each school had a student as their representative.

Those contestants included: Veronica Valdez Gonzalez — Clinton High; Sabrina Batts — Harrells Christian Academy; Olivia Catherine Williams — Hobbton; Anna G. Cashwell — Lakewood; Sara Kate Honeycutt — Midway; Ellie Rose Mireles — Mintz Christian Academy; Isis Mariel Ruiz Nunez — Sampson Early College; and Mia Paz Martinez — Union.

“We are so fortunate to be represented by so many student from the schools,” Lockerman said. “Both our city and county schools are represented, as well as our private schools, each are represented today. This application process was quite intense and they had to write these essays according to guidelines, and so, we are so proud of each of you.”

Each of these students were selected by their respective teachers and peers for possessing the earlier stated qualities to, as DAR put it, an outstanding degree. While each student eloquently demonstrated what it meant to them to be good citizens in their essay, only one could be named chapter winner.

The honor this year went to Williams of Hobbton who received a $100 scholarship from DAR and earned the privilege of competing at further levels. While that was the only chapter award no student walked away empty handed as each received a DAR pin and certificate for their earnest efforts.

The contest itself was created in 1934, and as stated, was intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. As for participation DAR noted:

•This program is only open to high school seniors whose schools are accredited by their state

board of education or a recognized accrediting organization such that a General Education

•Development (GED) test is not required to receive a high school diploma.

•Only one student per year may be honored as a school’s DAR Good Citizen.

•United States citizenship is not required.

Once a student is chosen as the DAR Good Citizen the student is invited to participate in the scholarship portion of the program. This consists of a personal statement and the essay. That speaks volumes to the character of the participants this year as student participation in the scholarship portion of the program is optional. While true, by the names mentioned previously, there wasn’t a single school unrepresented.

Another highlight from the event followed the conclusion of the good citizen essay presentation awards. That day DAR also announced the winner for their other contest, the Patriots of the American Revolution DAR High School Essay Contest.

This contest was also open to all high school students and the topic for these essays involved selecting a figure from the era of the American Revolution (1773-83). These participants were tasked with discussing how said figure influenced the American Revolution, who they were and how they contributed to the founding of a new nation.

One chapter winning essay is submitted to the state chairs of American History, state winners are then forwarded to the division vice chairs for judging. That leads the division winners being forwarded to the National Vice Chair for the Patriots of the American Revolution Essay. From there first, second and third place winners are selected.

Sampson County’s representative at each of those levels was Mintz Christian Academy’s Mallory Grace Edwards, who won first place at each level.

”I’m very thankful for this opportunity,” Edwards said. “I really love our country and I’ve always really enjoyed learning about the American Revolution. And so, this was something that I really enjoyed doing. I also like to write, that was something that I was definitely excited about. It was just a wonderful opportunity and I’m very thankful and I’m very honored to have been chosen to win.”

