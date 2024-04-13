“For such men are false apostles, deceitful workmen, masquerading as apostles of Christ. And no wonder, for Satan himself masquerades as an angel of light. It is not surprising, then, if his servants masquerade as servants of righteousness. Their end will be what their actions deserve.” 2 Corinthians 11:13-15 NIV.

Have you ever watched the musical Phantom of the Opera or listened to the soundtrack? A particular chorus to the song, Masquerade, is quite interesting and begins like this: “Masquerade! Paper faces on parade! Masquerade! Hide your face so the world will never find you! Masquerade! Every face a different shade! Masquerade! Look around – there’s another mask behind you!” And so it goes. That brings to the forefront the many “faces” and personalities we see in today’s churches. Of course, countless men of the true God preach and teach, without distortion, the gospel every day. But the Bible warns us repeatedly of false teachers and those masquerading, as Saint Peter said, “to secretly introduce destructive heresies.”

You need not read further if you feel you are being spiritually fed in your church. Nevertheless, if you have doubts or questions plaguing you, continue reading. This is quite a long read; however, you may be enlightened. I recently read an article by a “reformed” prosperity preacher that helped me to understand some behaviors of a dangerous pastor. One warning sign is when your pastor insulates himself with a hand-picked few, making it impossible for other members to have valuable time with him. Public appearances show he is personable and approachable, yet he distances himself. That gives him a sort of “holy air” in trying to make himself unique. In the community’s eye, he can remain god-like in status, but he does as he pleases out of sight. He is not out to make disciples – you see him on Sunday, and poof – he’s gone.

Another red flag, and I think the easiest to discern, is the pastor who cannot tolerate educated people. He will not endure being questioned. Look at his inner circle. You won’t find folks with a high degree of theological knowledge. That would threaten his pride. He patronizes those with less experience while demeaning a discerning person. He feeds on manipulating the weaker and unsuspecting people he can use. Have you ever felt like you were back in grade school, being questioned about events? Scolded, felt as though you were being disciplined? Beware! Your pastor has created a punitive culture within the church. And, it will be his way or the highway. Should you question him, you risk being publicly and privately shamed and may even suffer revenge. That is especially true for church members who question his inconsistencies, as the pastor publicly or privately spreads negative rumors and gossip. Have you heard your pastor say, “I built this church,” or “This is my church,” or “Changes are coming? I don’t have it all worked out yet, but I will let you know?” He is obsessed with his own vision. Don’t misunderstand; having a plan for the future of your church is beneficial. The key word is “I.” The church has nothing to do with man’s vision. It is all about Christ’s vision. The church belongs to Jesus! That is not what Jesus had in mind when He promised to build His church when He said, “On this rock, I will build my church, and the gates of Hades will not overcome it.” If your pastor is this type of oppressive ruler dominating your congregation, you are in the wrong setting. Run – move yourself to safety without delay!

The Apostle Paul was single-minded in that his primary goal was to tell others about Jesus Christ. “I know that after I leave, savage wolves will come in among you and will not spare the flock. Even from your own number, men will arise and distort the truth in order to draw away disciples after them.” Acts 20:29-30 NIV.

Ultimately, we must ask how our lives measure up to what God wants. How do our lives compare to Jesus’? Paul said, “But I am afraid that just as Eve was deceived by the serpent’s cunning, your minds may somehow be led astray from your sincere and pure devotion to Christ. For if someone comes to you and preaches a Jesus other than the Jesus we preached, or if you receive a different spirit from the one you received, or a different gospel from the one you accepted, you put up with it easily enough.” 2 Corinthians 11:3-5 NIV.

We must avoid deception by questioning intentions and observing for consistency. We must analyze the motives of our preachers and teachers; are they driven by empathy or self-interest? We know charisma can “dazzle,” but it does not guarantee authenticity. We must remain vigilant!

Patricia Watson Throckmorton was born in Sampson County and lived in the Waycross/Taylors Bridge areas for many years. She is a retired registered nurse and a published author of two books.