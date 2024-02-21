Joey’s opens up in long-held imprint of Eddie’s

Eddie’s Tire and Service Center has serviced the residents of Roseboro since April 1989. But, now this same location is home to a new service center: Joey’s and Family Tire and Service Center. Since a young boy, Joseph Garcia has loved cars and that was his motivation for going into the automotive industry instead of welding.

“My parents have always wanted to start a business, to work for themselves,” stated Joseph Garcia.“Once I graduated from Universal Technical Institute (UTI)-Charlotte and worked in the automotive field for a couple of years we began looking for the space.” Due to family members being rooted in Roseboro, the Garcia family connected with Mr. Eddie Williams, who had closed the doors at the start of the pandemic and was searching for a buyer for the building.

At this time, the team offers tire changes, filter maintenance, brake replacements, and batteries. In the future, they plan to offer mechanic work.

“Our hope is to help the people. I am always hearing stories of people being ripped off for various reasons. I dislike seeing things like that happen,” shared Garcia.

The community has been complimentary of the family opening up, as they believe Roseboro needs another tire shop.

“I am glad to hear people are excited about us being here. I hope to keep Mr. Eddie’s legacy going. From what I hear, Mr. Eddie was good to the community and they love him. I just hope to continue that,” stated Garcia.

The Garcia family plans to see the business grow for years to come. Another change visitors may recognize in the building is a new collection of license plates, a hobby that Garcia took up at the start of his automotive career.

The service center is open Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For any inquiries, call 910-385-7814. You can also visit them at 307 West Drive MLK Jr. Blvd., Roseboro, NC 28382.